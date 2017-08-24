2-year-old killed after being thrown from dirt bike
Woman dead, another injured after shooting in South Richmond: Crime Insider

Posted 11:33 pm, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41PM, August 24, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- One woman is dead and another is injured after an argument led to a shooting outside a South Richmond apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting happened outside the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Sources say two women were heard arguing in the parking lot when shots were fired. Crime Insider sources say one female is dead and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to those sources. Police have not released any details about the shooting at this time.

