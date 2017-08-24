We Enjoyed Some Sweetness in the Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Baker Extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through the steps of creating her Marbled Cheesecake Brownies. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

SWEET LEANNE’S

MARBLED BROWNIE CHEESECAKE

1 box of your favorite brownies (prepare as box says)

8 oz cream cheese (softened) VE $

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg SAVE $

1 tsp vanilla

12 oz of your favorite fruit spread

Directions:

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar with electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add egg and vanilla; beat until well blended. Set aside.

Make brownie batter as directed on box. Pour 3/4 of the batter in 13×9 pan.

Spoon cream cheese filling evenly on top.

Pour remaining batter over filling.

Cut through mixture several times with knife for marbled design

Cook on 325 for 30-35 mins

Cool completely

Spread fruit spread on top