We Enjoyed Some Sweetness in the Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va. – Baker Extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through the steps of creating her Marbled Cheesecake Brownies. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com
SWEET LEANNE’S
MARBLED BROWNIE CHEESECAKE
1 box of your favorite brownies (prepare as box says)
8 oz cream cheese (softened) VE $
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg SAVE $
1 tsp vanilla
12 oz of your favorite fruit spread
Directions:
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar with electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add egg and vanilla; beat until well blended. Set aside.
Make brownie batter as directed on box. Pour 3/4 of the batter in 13×9 pan.
Spoon cream cheese filling evenly on top.
Pour remaining batter over filling.
Cut through mixture several times with knife for marbled design
Cook on 325 for 30-35 mins
Cool completely
Spread fruit spread on top