Virginia Powerball players win $50,000, $200,000 and $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. — One ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s $758.7 million Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

While the big winning ticket was sold elsewhere, there were a dozen Powerball tickets sold in Virginia that hit many of the winning numbers earning lucky lottery players between $50,000 and $1 million.

“The million-dollar winning ticket was bought at Parkway Express, 8105 Loisdale Road in Lorton,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “It matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.”

In addition to that $1 million ticket, four tickets each won $200,000 in the August 23 drawing using Power Play.

The $200,000 tickets were bought at:

Frank’s Trucking Center, I4717 West Military Highway, Chesapeake

Braden’s Market, 1800 East Main Street, Radford

Kroger, 109 Lew Dewitt Boulevard, Waynesboro

Wawa, 150 Pike View Drive, Midlothian

Seven tickets each won $50,000 by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

They were bought at:

Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Henrico

7-Eleven, 81 Beach Road, Hampton

Fas Mart, 4454 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

Prime Mart, 45665 West Church Road #101, Sterling

Raceway, 6825 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield

Food Lion, 14641-14643 Jefferson Drive, Woodbridge