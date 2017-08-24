Police say ‘no evidence’ of shots fired at Meadowbrook High football game

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County police say there is no evidence of shots being fired after a high school football game at Meadowbook High School Thursday night.

Police said a high school football game between Meadowbrook and LC Bird was letting out around 8:30 p.m. when they received a report of shots fired outside of the school, located at 4901 Cogbill Road.

After receiving the reports police cleared the property of all attendees.

Police said after an investigation they determined there was no evidence or shell casings of shots being fired.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.