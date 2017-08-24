Woman killed, mother paralyzed in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a Richmond woman shot and killed on Creighton Road Wednesday as 27-year-old Oyana T. Carlyle of North 21st Street. Carlyle was one of two women shot early Wednesday morning. Richmond Police were called to Creighton Road at about 2:46 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found Carlyle and another female who were suffering from gunshot wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "They were transported to a local hospital where, yesterday, Carlyle died. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

The person who shot Carlyle has not yet been arrested.

The violence was part of an on-going "turf war" between some people who live in Creighton Court and Whitcomb Court, two Richmond public housing communities, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"I just heard gun shots and I ran out the door and saw my mom lying down on the ground, so I came and held her," the son of the surviving shooting victim said.

The Richmond mother was left paralyzed as a result of the shooting, those Crime Insider sources added.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.