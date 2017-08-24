It’s Time to Tailgate!

RICHMOND, Va. – Football and tailgating go hand in hand. Our great friend of the show, David Hicks from BJ’s Wholesale Club stopped by the CBS 6 backyard weather center garden and created some tasty things you can serve the next time your favorite team plays. For more information you can visit http://www.BJs.com

Pepper Jack Corny Crab Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

● 1 cup whole kernel sweet corn, fresh or frozen

● 1⁄3 cup chopped Wellsley Farms Imported Roasted Red Pepper

● 1⁄2 tsp. granulated garlic

● 1 cup Wellsley Farms Organic Greek Plain Yogurt

● 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

● 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce

● 2 6 oz. cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed (do not rinse!)

● 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

● 1⁄4 cup grated parmesan cheese

● 1⁄4 cup green onion, chopped, plus more for garnish

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. • Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir until

combined. Pour mixture into a 1 1⁄2 quart ovenproof container. • Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve

with Wellsley Farms Organic Tortilla Chips or Wellsley Farms Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

Carolina-Style Pulled Barbecue Organic Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

• 6 (6 oz.) Harvestland by Perdue Organic Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Halves

• 3⁄4 cup brown sugar, packed

• 3⁄4 cup FRENCH’S® Classic Yellow Mustard

• 1⁄2 cup Heinz white vinegar

• 1⁄4 cup FRANK’S® REDHOT® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

• 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil Directions: In a medium bowl, whisk together 1⁄2 cup of the sugar with the remaining ingredients. Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag. Measure out 1 cup of marinade and pour over chicken; set rest aside. Squeeze excess air from bag, seal and refrigerate 1 hour. 15 minutes before chicken is ready, preheat grill on Medium-High or light coals. Pour remaining marinade into a saucepan and add reserved sugar. Cook over Medium-High heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Set aside. Place chicken on oiled grate. Cook until 165 ̊ in center, turning once, about 15 min. Transfer to warm platter, tent with foil and rest 5 min. Using two forks, shred chicken. Toss with warm sauce and serve on Wellsley Farms Hamburger Rolls with Wellsley Farms Cole Slaw and Potato Salad on the side.