RICHMOND, Va.–

The 10th Annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival”, A Salsa Salute to Our Veterans, presented by The Latin Jazz & Salsa Show RVA, is Saturday August 26, from 2pm–7pm at Broad Rock Park (Southside) Corner of Broad Rock Boulevard & Warwick Road, 4802 Warwick Road. The Festival is a part of the 61st Festival of the Arts. Featured performers include Frankie Vazquez, (EL SONERO DEL BARRIO), Chembo Corneil (GRAMMY NOMINEE), Luis Romero Y Su Revolu, Rafael Ortiz & El Tumbao Urbano Orchestra and DJ Eddy Mayorga.

Sponsored by Master and Sons Plumbing, River City Communications, Ritmo Caribe Promotions, WCLM 1450 AM, American Red Cross, and McCann World group (Army ROTC). Get more information at www.thelatinjazzandsalsashow.com or on The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show every Friday from 6pm to 10pm on WCLM 1450 AM.