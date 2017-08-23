1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle and ATV collide in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a vehicle and an ATV collided in King George County Wednesday evening.

Virginia State Police said at 8:28 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 8100 block of Comorn Road. Police have not released any additional details about how the crash happened.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. A second person has been flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

