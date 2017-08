RICHMOND, Va. – Petersburg based musician Zack Artis frequently stops by our LIVE show to serenade us with his musical stylings. He made a return visit with Lawrence Weaver and Antoine Wesson and together they are known on the music scene as “‘Underflare.” You can catch Underflare perofrm every Wednesday night at Wabi Sabi in Petersburg. You can also catch Zack perform solo every third Friday at Ashton Creek winery. For more information you can visit http://www.zack-artis.com/