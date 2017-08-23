There will soon be 400 bikes to share around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 200 bikes, docked at 20 stations around town, will be available for rent Tuesday when RVA Bike Share launches in Richmond. The program allows members to pick up a bike in one location, ride it, and drop it off somewhere else.

RVA Bike Share promises an “affordable, healthy and safe option to commute.”

“Bike sharing programs are a community transportation service and desired amenity provided by forward thinking and environmentally conscious cities,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “I am proud Richmond is now among those leading in this regard.”

A million dollar grant award in 2014 was used to help launch the program. The mayor said he hoped businesses would sponsor the program to “ensure the long-term sustainability of the program.”

Prices range from $1.75 per trip to $96 to become an annual RVA Bike Share member.

The city planned to eventually expand RVA Bike Share to more than 400 bicycles and 40 docking stations.

“A second phase is expected to be implemented in the coming months, doubling the fleet and including electric assist PedElec bikes, making it easier to ride uphill. These hi-tech bicycles will be equipped with a color screen, live GPS and can be unlocked through a mobile app,” a Richmond spokesperson said. “One-way trip and daily passes will be available as well as weekly, monthly and yearly memberships.”