Video shows masked men wanted for Hanover gun shop break-in

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators have asked for help to identify and find two men who broke into a Hanover sporting goods store. Video taken at Hopkins Gun and Tackle on Mechanicsville Turnpike showed the masked men.

"[The men] forced entry... [and] attempted to steal firearms but were unsuccessful," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson said. "Both suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot. Nothing was reported stolen from the business."

Investigators described one suspect as a black man wearing a brown short sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

The second suspect was described as a man, race unknown, wearing a Charlotte Hornets jacket and black Air Jordan Edition 10 sneakers.

The crime took place August 19, 2017, at about 10 p.m..

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.