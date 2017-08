RICHMOND, Va. - Nick Faulconer is a talented singer/songwriter/guitarist who writes and performs original bluesy rock and pop songs, as well as covers. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Nick is equally at home on acoustic and electric guitar. Nick's first EP "Running with the Wind" releases on September 15th. See him perform Thursday, August 24th at Awful Arthur's from 7-9pm in Midlothian. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/nickfaulconermusic/