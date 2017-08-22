Step into the school year with new shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – This popular ministry began in 2006. The first year, they gave way 700 pair of shoes. Now entering its 11th year, they have given away 76,000! Rev. Reuben Boyd, Jr. and Rabbi Michael Knopf are just two of the many facilitators taking part in this great event that takes place Labor Day Monday, September 4th from 8am – 4pm for students in K through 12 grades. There are two locations this year. Third Street Bethel AME Church in Richmond and New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in N. Chesterfield.

For more information call 804-221-7394