Police investigating 2 Richmond shootings within a mile of each other

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating two shootings within a mile of each other Tuesday night. One scene is located in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood and a second shooting scene is located at the 804 Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police have not released any details about the shootings or if they are connected at this time.

A 804 Market employee told CBS 6 that a woman pulled up to the store in a vehicle, ran inside bleeding, saying that she had been shot across the street.

This is the second and third shooting in Richmond on Tuesday. Earlier in the afternoon a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in South Richmond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.