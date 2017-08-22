He patrols Church Hill rooting out drug dealers and prostitutes

RICHMOND, Va. — Some days it can feel like a game to Richmond Police officer Onsel Andrews.

“They see me leaving the area, they come back. I’ll circle around and park my car and walk along the other side,” Officers Andrews said.

As part of his beat, Andrews patrols T Street in Church Hill.

It is an area known to police for drug use and prostitution.

“It’s like everybody knows you come over to T Street,” he said.

In addition to walking the streets, Officer Andrews often patrols vacant lots in an attempt to root out illegal activity.

Activity like prostitution.

A concerned neighbor recently sent the CBS 6 Problem Solvers photos of multiple couples having sex on the back porch of an empty 21st Street home.

Officer Andrews said says he’s arrested people there before for that kind of behavior.

But, he added, one of his biggest challenges was the people he arrested show right back up a few days later.

“The lady I had this morning. I gave her a trespassing charge,” he said. “It’s the eighth, tenth, eleventh time, maybe more.”

Despite that frustration — Officer Andrews said he loved his beat.

If he could change one thing, he said it would be he wished more people would call police when they saw problems.

“It’s your neighborhood,” he said. “We can’t do it without you. It’s a partnership.”

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to include your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.