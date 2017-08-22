Ex-L.C. Bird football star suspended following party at N.C. State

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Former L.C. Bird football standout Isaiah Moore was among a group of N.C. State student-athletes disciplined following an investigation into a on-campus party, WNCN reported. Moore and two freshmen teammates were suspended from the university. Two other freshmen players were kicked off the team.

“We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.”

Campus police were called to a student’s room on July 22 to investigate reports of three sexual assaults, according to WNCN’s report. When announcing the students’ punishments, the university said “these actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault.”

Alcohol and marijuana were present at the party, the WNCN report indicated.

The situation remains under investigation by the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Coach Doeren continues to responsibly manage difficult circumstances in an appropriate and forthcoming manner, which is greatly appreciated,” N.C. State Athletic Director Debbie Yow said in a statement. “Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.”

There is no indication on how long the suspensions will last. Moore was a two-time All Metro linebacker selection with the Skyhawks. He had 121 tackles and 19 sacks over his final two seasons at L.C. Bird.

This is a developing story.