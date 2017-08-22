UVA police seek man accused of using tear gas during ‘Unite the Right’ torch rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A New Hampshire man is wanted by the University of Virginia Police Department after they say he used tear gas during the ‘Unite the Right’ torch rally on Friday, August 11.

The department has obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire.

He is wanted on two felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases and one felony count of malicious bodily injury.

Cantwell was also a subject on a VICE documentary that featured the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Emancipation Park on August 12. In the documentary, Cantwell was seen carrying several guns.

“Mr. Cantwell should turn himself in immediately to any police agency,” the department said in a news release.

Police said the criminal investigation is ongoing and they will not be providing any further information at this time.

The department is also asking any additional witnesses or victims stemming from the incidents at the August 11 torch rally to contact their department at 434-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.