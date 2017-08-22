Tensions flare at Charlottesville City Council meeting

Truck overturns on Route 301

Posted 7:52 am, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:56AM, August 22, 2017

Crash closes Chamberlayne Road and Shady Grove Road in Hanover (PHOTO: Brenda Broaddus)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed lanes of Chamberlayne Road (US 301) in Hanover.

“All southbound lanes are closed near Shady Grove Rd. (Rt. 640) due to a crash,” a VDOT spokesperson advised. “Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays.”

Details about the cause of the crash and condition of the driver have not yet been released.

