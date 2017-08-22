Truck overturns on Route 301

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed lanes of Chamberlayne Road (US 301) in Hanover.

“All southbound lanes are closed near Shady Grove Rd. (Rt. 640) due to a crash,” a VDOT spokesperson advised. “Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays.”

Details about the cause of the crash and condition of the driver have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.