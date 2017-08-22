Blood could provide clues into crimes at Amelia church

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Thieves broke into two Amelia County churches Sunday or Monday, according to the Amelia Sheriff’s Office. Promised Land Baptist Church and Destiny Worship Center are located less than a mile from each other on in the Promised Land area of Amelia.

“Both [churches were] believed to have been entered through broken windows. Stain drops, believed to be blood, were found at the presumed entry sight of one of the churches. It is thought that at least one perpetrator cut him or her self,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. “At Promised Land Baptist Church, a TV and a camera were taken. The church safe was dragged into the parking lot but left there, unopened.”

About $350 was stolen from Destiny Worship Center, investigators said.

Any with information was asked to call the Amelia Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.