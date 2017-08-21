Solar eclipse sun celebration

RICHMOND, Va. - Kristin Thoroman with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden shares tips and tricks on how to safely view the Solar Eclipse and other fun "sun-themed" activities. Lewis Ginter is hosting their Solar Sun Celebration Monday, August 21st from 1pm-3pm in the Central Garden. Admission is FREE. Sunflowers and ice cream treats are available for purchase! For more information visit http://www.lewisginter.org/
