Firefighters hurt battling ‘suspicious’ Petersburg fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two firefighters were hurt battling a Monday morning house fire in Petersburg. The firefighters suffered minor injuries when the porch of the home collapsed.

One firefighter was treated and released at the home.

The other firefighter was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Fire investigators said the fire at the vacant South Dunlop Street home appeared to be suspicious.

The investigation into exactly what started the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

