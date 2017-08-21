Church Hill residents say vacant home being used for prostitution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Viewers contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after spotting multiple people allegedly engaging in sexual activities in broad daylight on the back porch of a vacant Church Hill house this weekend.

The viewer said their family could not enjoy hanging out in their own backyard because of the lewd activities taking place across the alleyway. The house sits near N 21st and T Streets, according to the viewer.

Neighbors and Richmond Police said prostitution is a known problem in that area of Church Hill. Neighbors said it is not uncommon to see people engaging in sexual conduct while sitting inside parked cars on N 21 St.

"I was warned there were a lot of... interesting activities going on in the neighborhood," said one woman who lives near where the photos were taken but asked to not be identified. "I've seen cars come by and pick up women. I've seen women leaning on cars trying to attract customers."

To date this year, Richmond Police officials said they have made 20 prostitution related arrests in the area. It is already considered a "Targeted Enforcement Zone," and RPD has deployed a walking beat officer in the area.

Investigators said anyone who spots suspicious activity in their neighborhood should contact police immediately.

