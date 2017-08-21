6 pounds of marijuana, firearm recovered after pursuit in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after Petersburg Police seized approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and a firearm after a short pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident started at approximately 12:13 p.m. Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Buckner Street and South Boulevard after a vehicle ran a stop sign.

A pursuit started after the driver identified as, Trini Montrel McDaniel Jr., allegedly disregarded the officer’s emergency lights and attempt to pull him over.

Police said the short pursuit ended at the intersection of Glenroy Street and Oakland Street when McDaniel crashed. Officers recovered approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and a firearm from inside the vehicle.

McDaniel has been charged with two felonies, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and eluding police. He is also facing multiple driving infractions in connection with the incident.