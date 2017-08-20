Faith leaders to hold peace prayer at the Maggie Walker statue

RICHMOND, Va. — Pastors and ministry leaders from numerous denominations and backgrounds will gather for a peace prayer at the Maggie Walker statue in Richmond at 10 a.m. Monday.

The statue is located at Broad and Adams streets not far from the Richmond business woman’s home, which is a museum in historic Jackson Ward.

Organizers of the prayer said there is a need to have a unified voice and prayer after last week’s tragic events in Charlottesville.

“We reject the ideology of white supremacy, including antisemitism, as an unqualified evil, a denunciation of the gospel, and a heresy which wars against God’s design for human culture and creation,” reads a portion of the group’s Statement of Unity.

Parking is expected to be limited, so attendees are advised to arrive early.

The monument honoring Walker was unveiled in July on what would have been the Richmond icon and entrepreneur’s 153rd birthday.

The event was part of a 20 year effort to pay tribute to the Richmond business woman’s accomplishment.

Walker was the first woman to open a bank in the United States in 1903. She was also a civil rights pioneer, entrepreneur and mother who pushed for economic empowerment and independence in her neighborhood.