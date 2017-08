× Motorcyclist killed after colliding with van in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the accident in the 5300 block of New Kent Highway at approximately 11:45 a.m. and found that a motorcycle had collided with a van.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.