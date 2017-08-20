Police ID motorcyclist killed after colliding with van in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Kent County Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the accident in the 5300 block of New Kent Highway at approximately 11:45 a.m.

“A 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 249 when its rider lost control,” Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said. “The motorcycle slid into a westbound vehicle that had stopped to turn left and then into the eastbound lane where both the rider and motorcycle were struck by an eastbound Ford Transit van.”

Trooper said the motorcyclist, 55-year-old Jeffrey A. Schwenk of Quinton, died at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured, Geller said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.