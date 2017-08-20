Driver killed in Powhatan crash
2 fatal shootings in East End
Dick Gregory dead at 84
Pilot killed in crash ran flight school
Pilot dies in New Kent plane crash

Driver killed in Powhatan County crash

Posted 11:43 am, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, August 20, 2017

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Powhatan County.

Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director, said troopers were called to a crash in the 2300 block of Anderson Highway just before 12:40 a.m.

That is where authorities found an overturned vehicle.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

State police are still working to notify the driver’s next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

 