Driver killed in Powhatan County crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Powhatan County.

Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director, said troopers were called to a crash in the 2300 block of Anderson Highway just before 12:40 a.m.

That is where authorities found an overturned vehicle.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

State police are still working to notify the driver’s next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

