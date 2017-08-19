Tracking a big break in the heat and humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have experienced the muggiest air of the year during this past week. On Friday, dew points were close to 80, which is a level normally observed in rain forests.

A cold front passed through Saturday morning, and a modest drop in the humidity will follow for the remainder of the weekend. It will still be humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, but it won't be as sultry as Friday and Friday night.

Humidity levels will increase again for the first part of the week. With this added moisture, there will be some clouds around on Monday with the slight chance of a shower. Skies should not be overcast, so that shouldn't prevent viewing the eclipse.

Unfortunately, it does look like there could be overcast skies across parts of the Carolinas, which is where the eclipse is 100% coverage of the sun.

In our area, 86% of the sun will be covered during the peak time of the eclipse.

A strong cold front will pass on Wednesday, and this will bring a dramatic change to our area. Highs will barely get out of the lower 80s Thursday through Sunday, and humidity levels will be very low. Overnight lows heading into next weekend will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

