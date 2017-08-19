Group throws surprise birthday party for a soldier’s child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of volunteers packed the Walmart in Ashland Saturday to pick out, wrap and then deliver birthday gifts for nearly 200 children.

The A Soldier's Child group teamed up with Walmart and Owens And Minor to host a “birthday celebration.”

The organization hands out gifts to children who have lost a parent in the military.

Each child receives a decorated box that is made especially for them.

Founder Daryl Mackin said he has made it his duty to make sure each child feels loved every month.

“I hear from moms that they saved the wrapping paper, they saved the dog tags and the scrolls,” Mackin said. “It just means so much. Think about it we come back year after year up until age 18 with that same message that we do care about you. Your’re not alone.”

The organization also surprised nine-year-old Alyssa, whose father was killed in the line of duty when she was a baby.

The party included cake, gifts and even a visit from Nutzy of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Alyssa also helped pack gifts for other children who will receive gifts.