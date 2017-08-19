Virginia State Trooper Jay Cullen laid to rest
Pilot dies in New Kent plane crash
WATCH LIVE: Dueling rallies in Boston

Dick Gregory, civil rights activist and comedian, dead at 84

Posted 11:16 pm, August 19, 2017, by

Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died Saturday at the age of 84, his son said on Gregory’s official social media pages.

Dick Gregory died in Washington, Christian Gregory said, without giving details.

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC,” Christian Gregory wrote. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 11: Dick Gregory attends the Roger Ebert Memorial Tribute at Chicago Theatre on April 11, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 11: Dick Gregory attends the Roger Ebert Memorial Tribute at Chicago Theatre on April 11, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)