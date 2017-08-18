WRVA morning show host Jimmy Barrett leaving Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — After 16 years at News Radio 1140 WRVA, morning show host Jimmy Barrett is leaving Richmond to join WRVA’s sister station in Houston.

“It took an exciting city and great radio station to get me to leave my home for the last 16 years,” said Barrett. “I’m very proud to join the team at KTRH and look forward to becoming a part of the Houston community.”

Barrett is joining Houston’s Morning News on Newsradio 740 KTRH, where he will be co-anchoring with Shara Fryer on weekdays from 5-8 a.m.

He is set to begin on Monday, September 11.

Barrett was also the voice of the Richmond Flying Squirrels for their first seven years in the River City.