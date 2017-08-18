Virginia Beach artist creates mural of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Virginia Beach artist, Sam Welty, who is known for painting murals traveled to Charlottesville and created a mural in Heather Heyer’s honor.

The mural is done with chalk, according to affiliate WTKR.

The mural features a close-up of Heather’s face and says, “Our hearts are broken, but we are forever proud of her.”

“We have done a rather unique ‘Great America’ in this series. This time this one is done in chalk. This is Great America number 15. This is a memorial for Heather Heyer, who most of you should know,” said Welty in a Facebook live August 16.

Welty previously painted a mural honoring all branches of the military at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront earlier this year.