More than 13,000 Dominion customers without power in Richmond-area

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of homes and businesses in Central Virginia are without power after a batch of strong storms moved through the area Friday evening.

Dominion Virginia Power reports more than 13,000 customers are without power. A majority of the outages are located in Chesterfield County with 5,171 outages.

Power outages as 9:00 pm:

Henrico: 2,235

Hanover: 493

Powhatan: 275

Richmond: 674

New Kent: 3,739

For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.