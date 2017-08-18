These are the monuments vandalized after Charlottesville

People are growing restless as some cities across the United States are keeping their Confederate monuments intact while others have removed them this week.

The debate on Confederate monuments has intensified since the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and right-wing groups were protesting the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

Many public and private memorials and monuments have been vandalized following the clashes in Charlottesville. Here’s a state-by-state breakdown.

Arizona

Jefferson Davis Memorial

A plaque commemorating Jefferson Davis at a state highway just west of Phoenix was tarred and covered in feathers, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The Confederate Troops Memorial

A memorial at the center of the State Capitol in Phoenix was spray painted.

The memorial has been cleaned, but the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing a black hat and was last seen riding a bicycle in the area, said Kameron Lee, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Florida

Confederate Memorial Park

A private memorial park outside Tampa has been vandalized. The columns were painted red and some derogatory comments were written around the memorial, the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office said.

The park, which is on private property, has been funded through private donations since 2009, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Illinois

Bust of Abraham Lincoln

A bust of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood was set in flames and defaced late Wednesday night, neighborhood representative Raymond Lopez said.

The bust was erected by Phil Bloomquist in 1926 when mostly German, Irish and Italian families lived in the neighborhood.

Chicago police spokesman Jose Estrada said the bust has been a target for vandals for years and couldn’t confirm the damage was new.

Massachusetts

New England Holocaust Memorial

The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston was vandalized on Monday. Witnesses told police they saw a man throwing what appeared to be a rock at the memorial, which is made of six glass towers.

“Each of the panels is engraved with thousands of numbers representing the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime,” Suffolk County authorities said.

A 17-year-old from Malden, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $250, and causing injury over $5,000 to a church, synagogue or memorial, Suffolk County officials said.

North Carolina

Confederate Soldiers Monument

The Confederate statue at the old County Courthouse in Durham was pulled down Monday during a protest to show solidarity with anti-racist activists. Eight people have been arrested. They face felony rioting charges and misdemeanor charges for the damage, the Durham County sheriff’s office said.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said additional arrests are expected.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue

The face of a statue adorning the portal of a chapel at Duke University in Durham has been damaged. It’s positioned between statues of Thomas Jefferson and Sidney Lanier, a poet who served in the Confederate Army, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

The chapel’s facade includes the Robert E. Lee statue and nine other historical figures.

Duke officials are investigating and are reviewing surveillance video.

“For an individual or group of individuals to take matters into their own hands and vandalize a house of worship undermines the right, protected in our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, of every Duke student and employee to participate fully in university life,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement.

Philadelphia

Frank Rizzo statue

A statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police chief Frank Rizzo outside a city government building in Philadelphia was spray painted with the words “Black Power,” CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident but so far no arrests have been made. The statue has been vandalized twice this week, according to WPVI.

Texas

Christopher Columbus statue

A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized in a Houston park late Thursday night, the Houston Police Department said.

The statue in Bell Park was defaced with red paint, which was dry by the time police arrived. It is unclear whether vandals thought the monument was a Confederate statue, said John Cannon, a police spokesman.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the incident but there were no suspects as of Friday.

Virginia

Confederate soldiers statue

A statue honoring Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in the town of Leesburg was spray painted.

The statue had graffiti and obscene language on the base of it, said Craig Troxell, a spokesman with the Loudoun County sheriff’s office. The statue has been cleaned, and there was no permanent damage.

Video surveillance from a nearby street shows two possible suspects who are seen covering their heads as they walk near the courthouse at night.