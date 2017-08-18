Crowd scrambles as shots fired outside Richmond party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for several "persons of interest" involved in a August 6 shooting outside a South Richmond porch party.

"Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Stockton Street to investigate a shooting. Police were told several witnesses were attending a party on the porch of an apartment complex within the block. Suddenly, several gunshots were fired toward a parked vehicle from an empty, grassy area across the parking lot. Surveillance video shows the vehicle leaving the scene shortly afterward," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "When police arrived at the scene, they came upon a victim in the 500 block of Stockton Street and he was soon transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released."

Police would like to hear from people who witnessed the shooting.

"We ask anyone who may know something to contact us,” Richmond Police Det. J. Baynes said. “Any detail – a tattoo, scar, or clothing – or information about these individuals will help us close this case.”

Contact Det. J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.