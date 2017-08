Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Jaclyn Oakes is the current Miss Richmond USA. She stopped by to talk why she lends her time to cancer awareness organizations. Jaclyn lost her uncle to melanoma when he was just 42 years old. Her father also battled with skin cancer, but he is now in remission. Jaclyn will compete in the Miss Virginia 2018 pageant October 21 and October 22 at the Roper Performing Arts Center in Norfolk.

For More Information visit: http://www.jaclynoakes.com/