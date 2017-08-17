× Woman shot in the foot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Police said around 8:24 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of St. John’s Street. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The female victim has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.