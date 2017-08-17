Win a car at Richmond Kickers Family Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Richmond Kickers and Tappahannock Chevrolet are giving away two used cars at the game on Saturday, August 19. Santiago Lucio, Business Development Director of the Richmond Kickers and Philip Burroughs, Business Manager with Tappahannock Chevrolet shared about the special giveaway and Family Fest night. The party starts at 5:30pm at City Stadium with fun activities, live music and craft beer on tap. Admission is $25 for the whole family before 6:30pm.

For the official giveaway rules visit www.richmondkickers.com and for more about Tappahannock Chevrolet visit www.tappahannockchevy.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TAPPAHANNOCK CHEVROLET}