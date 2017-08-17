Water outage closes restaurants at Short Pump Town Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Short Pump Town Center officials confirm a domestic line is down and the mall is currently without water.

A mall spokesperson confirmed all restaurants have closed, but retail stores remain open. The decision to remain open is based on the discretion of each individual store.

The spokesperson said the water outage is impacting toilets, water fountains, and sinks at the mall.

BREAKING: Just learned water isn't working at Short Pump Town Center. Mall working to fix. 2 portable toilet units on site. @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 17, 2017

Crews are currently working to fix the issue and two portable toilet units have been brought in, according to a mall official.

While the water issue is specific to the mall, Henrico County is assisting with repairs.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.