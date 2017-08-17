Va. Craft Beer Festival ticket sales will help Charlottesville victims

Charlottesville, Va. – The Three Notch’d Brewing Company is helping out in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

The craft brewing operation will donate $1 from every ticket sold at the Virginia Craft Brewers Festival on Saturday, August 19.

There will be 100 breweries at the Three Notch’d, serving craft beer lovers from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at IX Art Park in Charlottesville.

If you want to donate now to the Charlottesville Victim Relief Fund, click here.