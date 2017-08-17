Truck strikes Chesterfield cyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man suffered life-threatening injuries while riding his bike along Fox Club Parkway in Midlothian.

“Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was travelling North on Fox Club Parkway when it struck a bicyclist that had entered the roadway from Fox Branch Lane,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The bicyclist, identified as Jordan Black, received life threatening injuries, and was transported to Chippenham Hospital.”

The incident was reported at about 8:16 p.m.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Police asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.