Natalee Holloway’s father: Human remains in Aruba could be daughter’s

The father of Natalee Holloway announced Wednesday that he and an investigator recently found human remains behind a home in Aruba, NBC reports.

Natalee Holloway, 18, disappeared in Aruba during a graduation trip 12 years ago. No one has ever been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Her father, Dave Holloway, said that the remains were found following an 18-month investigation. The remains are being DNA tested to determine if they belong to Natalee.

“When we determined these remains were human, I was shocked,” Holloway told Today. “I know there’s a possibility this could be someone else, and I’m just trying to wait and see.”

According to NBC, Joran van der Sloot, with whom Natalee was last seen, is in prison in Peru for killing Peruvian student Stephany Flores.

An informant put Ward and Dave Holloway in contact with a man who claims he had information regarding Joran van der Sloot and his alleged involvement in Natalee’s disappearance. That informant led them to the home where the remains were found.

“We have a person who states he was directly involved with Joran van der Sloot in disposing of Natalee’s remains,” Holloway said. “I thought, you know, there may be something to this.”

DNA testing should be completed sometime in the next 30 days.