Annual SPCF Scholarship Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Kevin L. Fox, Chairman of the Saint Paul's Community Foundation, visited the studio to share all of ways the foundation offers financial assistance and support to local community members in need. The foundation's annual Scholarship golf tournament is one of their largest fundraiser events. The tournament is on Friday, September 8 at Traditions Golf Club in Brickshire, which is located in New Kent, Virginia. For all the details and to register, visit http://www.saintpaulscommunityfoundation.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAINT PAUL'S COMMUNITY FOUNDATION}