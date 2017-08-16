Texas gumball machine chooses your next tattoo for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM, TX. -- Elm Street Tattoos in Dallas has a tattoo vending machine for people who really want a tat but don't know what to get!

Here's how it works: $100 gets you one play, and a random tattoo spits out of the machine like a gumball.

One of the tattoo artists from Elm Street Tattoos, Philip LaRocca, told KDAF, "Basically we've drawn up a bunch of classic imagery and made line drawings for it and we put them all here in our gumball machine. You spin the wheel, roll the dice, and you get the design that comes out."

If you don't like the one you get and want to try for a new one, you have to fork over an extra $20.

"For the most part, people come in and they're pretty game to get whatever comes out," LaRocca said. "You've got snake heads, panther heads, dragons, eagles, you know very traditional, very Americana tattoos."

This brings a whole new meaning to you get what you get and you don't throw a fit!