5 arrested in violent Ruckersville robbery

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to a violent July 1 robbery in Ruckersville, Virginia, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that five individuals played a part in the commission of this crime,” a Greene County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “All individuals are currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.”

The Greene County Sheriff declined to release details about the investigation and crime, citing concerns it could jeopardize the court case.

Witnesses can email tips about the situation here.

The following arrested information was released by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:

Courtney Nichole Frashier, 24, was charged with Malicious wounding by mob, Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit robbery.

Dustin Wade Shifflett, 30, was charged with Malicious wounding by mob, Robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery, and Strangle another causing wounding or injury.

Jennifer L. Shifflett, 30, was charged with Malicious wounding by mob, Robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery.

Marcus Alan Shifflett, 33, was charged with Malicious wounding by mob, Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kevin D. Shifflett, 32, was charged with Malicious wounding by mob, Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222.