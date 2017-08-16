Watch Heather Heyer’s memorial service
Monument Avenue security increased

Car safety the AAA way

Posted 1:25 pm, August 16, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Centers are a great resource for everything you need to keep your car in proper condition for the road. AAA is hosting a Back-to-School Car Care workshop to teach college students basic car maintenance skills. Reserve your spot by calling (804) 281-7100.For a limited time receive a free deluxe oil change and free tire rotation for current and new AAA members. To claim free services use promo code 'OIL'.

Back to School Car Care Workshop                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 7009 West Broad Street - Richmond                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             Saturday, August 19 at 3pm

For more information you can call 804-281-7100 or 804-744-1513 or visit them online at www.AAA.com/carcare

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID ATLANTIC}