B.R.I.D.G.E. – Building healthy relationships

The first B.R.I.D.G.E. (Building Relationships Intentionally Developing Greater Excellence) event in Richmond, is Saturday, August 19, 8 am – 10 pm. at the Richmond Coliseum. Sponsored by Bishop Clay S. Cofield of Spirit of Fire Cathedral, the mission of the daylong event is to bring together the faith community, law enforcement agencies and the community at large.

B.R.I.D.G.E. will include a law enforcement presentation and simulator, workshops, a back-to-school drive, activities and entertainment to engage and enlighten our young people as well as adults in attendance. The hope is that this event will be a catalyst to promote healthy relationships between not only law enforcement and the community but also between neighbors and neighborhoods. All pastors your congregation to attend. This is a free, family friendly event.

For more information on B.R.I.D.G.E., call Sgt. Carol Adams with Richmond Police at (804) 646-4069 or Bishop Cofield at (804) 519-6887.