7th executive resigns from Trump’s jobs council

Another CEO is walking away from President Trump.

Inge Thulin, the chief executive of 3M, on Wednesday became the seventh person to quit Trump’s manufacturing council since he said both sides were to blame for violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

“I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth,” Thulin said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals.”

He follows the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel, two leaders of the AFL-CIO and the president of a manufacturing industry group. Grassroots organizations are pressuring other CEOs to follow them out the door.

The AFL-CIO officials quit the council late Tuesday, after a staggering press conference in which the president said that “very fine people” were mixed in with neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

“I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism,” said Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO.