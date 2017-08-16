Bullet pierces sleeping children’s window; 13 shell casings found

Monument Commission to consider removal of statues
Posted 6:36 pm, August 16, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Two children narrowly avoided injury after a bullet penetrated their bedroom window early Saturday morning in Prince George County.

It happened at the Puddledock Place Apartments.

Puddledock Place Apartments

Prince George County Police received the first call for shots fired at 2:42 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the parking lot littered with shell cases and a hole in a window.

Bullets hit window.

"There were two young children that were asleep just behind the window" Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said. "We found 13 shell cases recovered at the scene."

And another bullet hit an air-conditioning unit.

Some people who live nearby like Nicholas Alexander are concerned by the number of shots fired.

"You never know when a stray bullet is going to come over here," Alexander mused.

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the area both with marked and unmarked cars.

A bullet hit this air-conditioning unit. 

Over the weekend one arrest was made  for a gun and drug violation, but officers said that was separate from Saturday's shooting.

Management at the apartment complex told WTVR  CBS 6 that they are cooperating with the police investigation.

Police ask if you have any information about who pulled the trigger to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.