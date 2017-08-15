Police increasing security around Monument Avenue statues

RICHMOND, Va. — The Capital Police are partnering with the Richmond Police Department and increasing security along Monument Avenue in light of recent events, according to a Capital Police spokesperson.

Most recently, a group of protesters toppled a nearly century-old Confederate Monument in Durham, N.C. on Monday.

Many couldn’t help but think about Richmond’s soaring relics to the Civil War located on Monument Avenue while watching footage of the incident, including people who live on the street.

“We bought it because it’s such a beautiful road and street,” David Harris said while explaining why he and his wife purchased a house on Monument Avenue.

Harris and the other people who live along Monument Avenue see the statues of the five Confederate leaders daily.

“It wouldn’t be the same without them. I’m not sure what they would name it,” Harris said about how integrated the street and the states are in Richmond. “They would have to change the name of it wouldn’t they?”

Like the rest of the country, Harris and his neighbors illustrate the diversity of opinions about what to do with the city’s Confederate statues.

“I enjoy them,” Harris said. We just see it as history; it’s not something we associate with that, trying to put anyone down in any shape or form.”

“I think they can be replaced with fountains or something that would keep the street beautiful,” Harris’s neighbor, Jim Ludwig said.

Ludwig said the monuments played no role in his decision to live on Monument Avenue.

“We purchased the house because we needed a house this size,” Ludwig said. “My life will not change perceptibly if the monuments are not there.”

Still, despite the various viewpoints, these neighbors both said they do not want to see a handful of protesters unilaterally decide what to do with the statues.

“I hope that it’s not done by a few individuals,” Ludwig said.

“I’m hoping that will not be an issue,” Harris said.

CBS 6 learned from law enforcement sources that they have been taking calls for the past couple of days form people who want to make sure police protect the monuments.

Capitol Police, who are responsible for the Robert E. Lee statue only, said they’re partnering with the Richmond Police to enhance security on Monument Avenue in light of recent events.

At this point, Mayor Levar Stoney’s Monument Avenue Commission is not considering removing the statues, but Sunday night, protesters visited Monument Avenue and demanded that the Confederate statues be taken down.

Ludwig expects that type of activism will continue.

“There will be protests and there should be protests,” Ludwig said. “If they are orderly and non-violent, I have no problem with that.”